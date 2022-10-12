3 detained ASG leaders get another warrant for kidnapping

Authorities have served a warrant of arrest against three mid-level leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) detained for kidnappings and bombings in Sulu province, a police official said Tuesday.

Col. John Francis Encinareal, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 (CIDG-9) director, said the warrant of arrest for kidnapping with homicide was served Sunday against Basaron Arok, whose real name is Abubakar Adbdulkadil, 35; Mudjir Sawadjaan alias Almujir Yaddah; Ben Ahaddi Quirino.

Encinareal said the court in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, that issued the warrant in 2016 against the three ASG leaders did not recommend bail.

The three ASG sub-leaders are detained at the Sulu provincial jail for kidnapping of both foreign and Filipinos and other criminal cases filed against them.

Police authorities arrested Arok on Sept. 7 at his hideout in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu.

Police said Arok was involved in the series of kidnapping of Filipinos and foreigners and bombings.

Sawadjaan and Quirino, who are brothers, were detained at the Sulu provincial jail after they surrendered to the Army’s 11th Infantry Division in June this year.

They have been tagged as responsible for the killing of two Canadian hostages in 2016 after a huge ransom demand was not met.

The Canadian hostages were seized by the ASG bandits from an upscale resort on Samal Island, Davao del Norte province in 2015 and took them to the hinterlands of Sulu

