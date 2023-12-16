3 dead, 72 families displaced in Iloilo City fire

ILOILO: Three persons died while 72 families were left homeless after a residential fire in Zone 3, Barangay Habog-Habog Salvacion, Molo, Iloilo City before dawn Saturday. Teresa Gelogo, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), identified the fatalities as bedridden Elizabeth Jetano, 65; her son Nell Gabriel, 33; and Gabriel's daughter, Rain, 10. 'They were probably trapped inside the house,' Gelogo said in an interview. Jetano's husband, village councilor Nestor Jetano, was on duty as security guard when the fire erupted. Gelogo said the Department of Social Welfare and Development immediately extended PHP30,000 in financial assistance to the immediate family of the fatalities, aside from food and non-food assistance to the other victims. Mayor Jerry Treñas directed the CSWDO to look into the availability of funds for the urgent release of more assistance. The validation by the CSWDO showed 64 totally burned and two partially gutted houses. 'Most of the houses are made of light materials, so the fire spread faster,' she said. The displaced families are now at the evacuation center at Baluarte Elementary School. The local government also appealed for help, particularly for clothing, undergarments, food items, utensils, and water. 'We already have a community kitchen and donations keep coming,' she added. The Bureau of Fire Protection said in a statement that the fire also damaged commercial establishments and educational structures, including a daycare center. It received the call around 2:59 a.m. and extinguished the fire that reached the fourth alarm at 6:59 a.m. 'The estimated damage are approximately PHP6.664 million, and a total of 15 firetrucks and three ambulances were deployed in the response efforts,' the statement read. Source: Philippines News Agency