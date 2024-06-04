3-day celebration lined up for 126th Independence Day

MANILA: A Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) tradition awaits the Filipino public during the celebration of the 126th Independence Day this year. In a news release on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Office said the festival-like celebrations from June 10 to 12 will be held at the Rizal Park Burnham Green in Roxas Boulevard, Manila, right across the Quirino Grandstand. Various government agencies and non-government organizations have prepared different activities for everyone to enjoy from sun up to sun down for three days. The Pilipinas Obstacle Sport Federation will hold competitions for various ages and groups to provide participants a 'ninja warrior' experience that would showcase athleticism, bravery, grit and perseverance. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture will hold the Kusina (Kitchen) Warrior, a nationwide competition among select student-cooks who will compete for the best adobo (vinegar and soy sau ce-based meat or chicken dish) and pancit (local noodles). Meantime, the Chili Federation will hold the labuyo (wild chili)-eating contest and other activities, like plants and product displays. National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes will hold a concert on June 10 at the Burnham Green. Musikalayaan will provide the stage for musicians and bands like Rocksteady (June 10), The Juans (June 11), Plethora (June 11) and Bini (June 12). Film showings of Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo, Heneral Luna, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral are scheduled on the evenings of June 11 and 12. A total of 41 government and non-government agencies will offer medical services, fresh produce, passport appointment-bookings, National Bureau of Investigation clearances, artisanal delicacies, children's story-telling, book sales, educational exhibitions, games, and contests under the Pampahalaang Program at Servisyo on June 11 and 12. On June 12, the Parada ng Kalayaan (Freedom Day Parade) will feature 22 floats from various provinces and national government agencies. The parade will showcase the 11 events that illuminated the country-wide struggle for liberty. Paolo Bediones and Isabelle Daza will host the program. In a Facebook post on Monday, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) called on Filipinos to join the celebrations. The NHCP urged the public to follow and monitor the Commission's social pages and use #Kalayaan2024 for more information. Source: Philippines News Agency