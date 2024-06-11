3 Davao provinces get P1.5-B emergency cash transfer

DAVAO: Three Davao Region provinces benefited from the PHP1.5 billion worth of emergency cash transfer (ECT) from the government, a regional official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-11) said Tuesday. During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas, DSWD Assistant Regional Director for Operations Dahlia Padillo said the agency disbursed the amount to 182,867 beneficiaries in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental. 'The shear line and trough of a low-pressure area is our target of this financial aid. In Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental, there are no reported affected families,' Padillo said. With financial aid worth PHP9,960 per family, the ECT is an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps in immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response and early recovery support. The program also serves as outright government cash aid for disaster-affected families in areas under a state of calamity. With the downloaded funds available, Padillo said DSWD-11 sets a target of 197,878 benefic iaries out of the 609,029 total target, with a total amount of PHP1.7 million to be disbursed to the three provinces. 'The unclaimed is 15,011, and the remaining amount to be disbursed is PHP129.93 million. Our distribution is ongoing and the money was downloaded by tranche," she said, adding that it will continue this month until they can cover all 609,029 beneficiaries. In addition, she said DSWD-11 also provided ECT to the workers in various tourism spots of the three provinces, in partnership with the Department of Tourism. Source: Philippines News Agency