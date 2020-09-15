3 CPP-NPA members surrender in Aurora

Three active members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) voluntarily surrendered on Monday to the operating troops of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion, Aurora Police Provincial Office (APPO), and other intelligence network operatives here.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commanding officer of 91st IB, said the three members of the CPP-NPA terrorist (CNT) group were identified as alias Ka FPJ/Bekit, 32, squad leader of Platoon 4A4 Komiteng Larangang Guerrilla (KLG) Cesar; alias Ka Lara/Renren, 18, member of Platoon 4A4, KLG Cesar; and alias Ka JM, 31, member of Platoon 4A4, KLG Cesar.

He said the Delta Company of 91st and other friendly forces in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) facilitated the voluntary surrender of the three rebels.

“The intensive joint military and police operations in the area prompted the three members of Platoon 4A4, KLG Cesar, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC) to return to the folds of the law. It is also in relation to the effective implementation of localized peace engagement and peace, law enforcement, and development support operations being conducted by the AFP, PNP, and other law enforcement agencies,” Rubio said in an interview.

The surrenderers are now undergoing initial interviews and documentation at the headquarters of 91st IB in Barangay Calabuanan.

Rubio said the three rebels voluntarily surrendered due to unfulfilled promises for their better future by the terrorist organization and exhaustion due to non-stop running from the government troops.

“They could no longer stand the extreme fatigue, hunger, and hardships that they experienced in the mountains. They are already tired of fighting for an ideology full of lies,” Rubio said.

He also urged the remaining CPP-NPA members to lay down their arms and live a normal life with their families while they still have a chance.

“Those who will surrender will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), the program of the government that provides shelter, employment, and livelihood for the rebel returnees,” Rubio added.

Source: Philippines News Agency