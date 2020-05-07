3 Covid-19 patients in W. Visayas recover

Western Visayas recorded three new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total of the region to 34, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) said.

Dr. May Ann Soliva-Sta. Lucia, DOH-CHD 6’s health promotion head, said the recoveries include a 28-year-old male from Bacolod City; a 25-year-old female from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo; and 44-year-old male from this city’s La Paz district.

“This is based on the total of 411 laboratory results released,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old male from Pavia, Iloilo was tested positive for Covid-19 and became the region’s 92nd case.

Soliva-Sta. Lucia confirmed the new case is a repatriated overseas Filipino worker (OFW). “He is currently on facility quarantine,” she said.

She added that 13 of the Covid-19 cases in the region are still admitted, six are on home quarantine, and 29 are on facility quarantine. The region’s Covid-19 deaths remain at 10, she said.

While the fight against the pandemic continues, the regional health office is urging the public to remain informed and vigilant.

“Allotting a certain amount of time each day to check up the current events is a huge step towards protecting one’s mental health,” Soliva-Sta. Lucia said.

However, she said the overconsumption of negative news can take a toll on one’s emotional and mental health.

She encouraged the public to only get information from reliable sources like the DOH.

Renewed vigilance and consciousness in health practices is also important during this health crisis, she said, thus the public is reminded to maintain a healthy diet, to exercise, and to communicate with families and friends.

Source: Philippines News Agency