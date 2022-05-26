3 contacts of 1st BA.4 case all asymptomatic: DOH

The three contacts of the first Omicron BA.4 subvariant case are all asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, a health official said Tuesday.

The first case is a returning overseas Filipino from Qatar who had a travel history to Brazil and South Africa.

He was unvaccinated and asymptomatic when he entered the country.

“Bago pa man makasalumuha nito ang tatlong identified household contacts siya po ay nakatapos na ng 14-day isolation mula May 4 hanggang 18 (The case has completed the 14-day isolation from May 4 to 18 before meeting the three household contacts), Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau officer-in-charge Dr. Alethea de Guzman said in an online media forum.

The testing status of each of the contacts is being verified, she added.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control considers BA.4 as a variant of concern because of its high transmissibility and ability to evade immune protection.

The DOH urges the public to observe the health and safety protocols and to be vaccinated with the primary series and booster doses to be protected against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency