3 confirmed dead in Eastern Visayas due to ‘Ursula’: OCD

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 8 (Eastern Visayas) has reported that three persons have been confirmed dead in Eastern Visayas due to Typhoon Ursula.

There were also reports of death in the province of Eastern Samar but they have yet to be confirmed.

The OCD-8 has identified one of the three deaths as Police Staff Sgt. Charles Pongos of Malitbog, Southern Leyte who was electrocuted while patrolling the town.

The other two were from Baybay City -- a 13-year-old boy who was also electrocuted and a 27-year-old male from Cabucgayan, Biliran who was hit by a branch of a mango tree.

OCD-8 information officer Sher Rysiah Saises did not name the two as their office only received spot reports on the incidents.

But because they died due to electrocution, Saises warned residents of Eastern Visayas to take precautions, especially with the ongoing power restoration.

Residents should review their electrical wirings if they were submerged in water. They should also ask the help of electric cooperatives if it is already safe to turn on their main switch to avoid electrocution and fire incidents, she said.

During the height of Ursula's onslaught, a fire was reported in Paseo de Legaspi here due to an unattended candle.

The fire destroyed 10 houses made of light materials, affecting 24 families or 99 individuals.

Saises added that they also received information on fatalities in Eastern Samar but have yet to receive the official report from the local government units, as certified by the Department of Health or the Rural Health Unit that the victims died due to "Ursula".

Based on information from Eastern Samar's Provincial Administrator Nelson Cortez, three had died in Guiuan and one in Balangkayan town due to the typhoon.

Three fishermen from Borongan City were also reported missing.

There is a protocol to be followed in reporting death and missing people. Right now, all the information that we received (is) from Facebook and no official report yet from the local government unit, Saises said.

The problem of communication and internet signals, which were severely affected by the typhoon, was the main reason why gathering and forwarding information from the local government was slow.

While Globe signal has been restored in Tacloban, and Smart Communication is working, other parts of the region affected by "Ursula" continue to experience communication problems, Saises said.

The OCD was expecting to receive more reports from LGUs affected by Ursula beginning Thursday afternoon.

A team was also conducting an aerial survey to assess the extent of damage of the typhoon in Samar Island.

Saises added they have not yet received reports of any LGU declaring a state of calamity.

