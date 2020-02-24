3 Chinese nationals face kidnap raps

Three Chinese nationals are facing charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention for allegedly abducting a compatriot who fell victim to a loan shark syndicate in an establishment in Paranaque City, the Philippine National Police Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP AKG) said on Monday.

In a report submitted to AKG chief, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, the suspects were identified as Huang Ya Jian, 29; Liang Bin, 33; and Li Wei, 38.

Citing the affidavit of the victim named Li Zihong, AKG spokesperson, Maj. Ronaldo Lumactod, Jr., said the victim was playing in a casino at the establishment when the three suspects approached him and offered a loan of PHP1 million worth of casino chips while having a gambling spree on February 21.

After losing the game, Zihong decided to stop playing and returned PHP500,000 to the three suspects after which the suspects brought Zihong to the hotel's VIP room with his friend, Feilong Hu.

On the request of Zihong, Feilong paid the suspects Chinese RMB 71,428 (PHP517,138).

Lumactod said Zihong then booked a room at the hotel for him and his friend because they were already tired.

"The duo went up at the said hotel but the three male Chinese (suspects), went with them," he said.

Lumactod said an unidentified Chinese, described by about 50 years in age, went inside the room and demanded PHP1 million for his release.

Out of fear, Zihong sent RMB 3,000 to the account of one Yu Xi on the instruction of the unidentified Chinese. Still, the victim was not released by the suspects.

It was at that time that Zihong asked Feilong to report his ordeal to authorities. Feilong reported the kidnapping to hotel officials who later contacted the AKG for assistance.

At around 2:45 a.m. February 22, AKG operatives swooped down at the hotel room and rescued Zihong and arrested the three suspects.

Recovered from the suspects' possession were PHP90,000, three cellphones, two wristwatches, a gold ring, Liang's passport, and an identification card.

