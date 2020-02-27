3 children perish in Zambo Sur town fire

Three children died in a fire that razed a house made of light materials in an upland village here, a fire official said Thursday.

The fire broke out in the house of Bimbo Betzusa in Purok Talaba, Barangay Camanga in this municipality at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Chief Insp. Dionisio Cayudong Jr., Pagadian City Fire marshal, said.

Cayudong said the victims were two males, aged three and four years, and a female special child, aged eight years.

Investigation showed the fire started in the kitchen and rapidly engulfed the house.

He said an elderly neighbor tried but failed to rescue the children because the main door of the house was locked.

The investigation further showed that the children were under the care of Betzusa's eldest brother, who locked the house and went to a friend's house.

The parents were not around during the incident because the father works as a construction worker in nearby Pagadian City while the mother is an overseas Filipino worker, Cayudong said.

He said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the worth of the property.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY