3 CAFGUs slain, 2 hurt in Maguindanao Norte attack

CAMP SIONGCO: Three militiamen were slain and two others were injured in a gun attack at about 1:20 a.m. Monday in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte, the Army said.

Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, told reporters that the militiamen were part of the Army unit securing the bridge damaged by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng last month in Barangay Edcor, Buldon town.

Citing field reports, Almorato said the gunmen fled toward the hinterlands of Barangay Nuyo after the attack.

Two armed men, believed to be members of a local terrorist group, arrived on a motorbike and opened fire on members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU), he said.

Slain were CAFGU members Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozad, and Dondon Ahito. The wounded were identified as militiamen Arnel Cayanan at Calbertson Baggay.

Members of the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team and Buldon municipal police officer personnel are still conducting pursuit operations as of this posting.

Source: Philippines News Agency