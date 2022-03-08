﻿3 batches of Filipinos from Ukraine arrive in Manila

Three groups of Filipino evacuees from war-torn Ukraine, along with their dependents, arrived in Manila Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported.

The latest arrivals came from the capital city of Kyiv and other areas in the western part of Ukraine.

The first group, consisting of four Filipino adults, three Filipino-Ukrainian children with their three Ukrainian mothers, arrived in the afternoon via a Qatar Airlines flight.

The second group of two Filipino adults, a Filipino-Ukrainian child, and his Ukrainian mother arrived in the evening.

The third group consists of three Filipinos who arrived in Manila on their own arrangements.

The Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv assisted the evacuees in traveling from Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, while the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw provided for their transportation, accommodation and meals.

The Embassy also made arrangements for their travel documents and visas, RT-PCR tests and their eventual flights to Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency