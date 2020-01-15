3 Batangas road sections closed to traffic due to Taal ashfall

- Three road sections in the province of Batangas were closed to traffic, the Department Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday.

In a statement released by DPWH Central Office in Manila, the Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay Road, Talisay-Tagaytay Section, Talisay, Batangas; Lake Taal-Tagaytay Road, Batangas and Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo Road are still not passable due to ashfall upon the advice of the local government.

The agency said maintenance crew and equipment operators were deployed in the areas.

It added that shuttle buses from Central Office have been deployed to Laurel and Taal. They also assisted in the transport of evacuees to the evacuation centers.

Also, all other District Engineering Offices in Region 4-A (Calabarzon) have deployed their personnel and equipment in the affected areas.

All other road sections in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa are passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar announced the deployment of additional equipment and manpower resources from DPWH NCR, Regions 1 (Ilocos), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-B (Mimaropa), 5 (Bicol), 8 (Eastern Visayas), and 10 (Northern Mindanao) to the calamity-stricken areas in Batangas and other parts of Calabarzon.

We'd like to commend the DPWH officials and field workers from other regions who have volunteered to assist our clearing operation in areas affected by Taal Volcano eruption. This is not under their jurisdiction but they have opted to still extend help to our affected kababayans, Villar added.

Aside from deploying manpower and equipment, other DPWH offices have also donated face masks and other relief goods for the displaced families in evacuation centers.

A total of 1,200 N95 face masks were also distributed by District Engineering Offices of DPWH National Capital Region while DPWH Camarines Norte District Engineering Office has two trucks, and two service vehicles carrying relief goods that were generated from voluntary contributions of the District's officials and employees are now on the way to Batangas.

DPWH Bicol trucks are also bound for Batangas on Wednesday to deliver 5,000 relief food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development regional office.

During calamities, we are again reminded that with 'bayanihan', we are able to help and save a lot more lives, he added.

On Sunday, the Taal Volcano had a phreatic eruption that affected thousands of people in Batangas and nearby provinces.

Source: Philippines News Agency