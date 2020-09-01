3 ASG bandits surrender in Basilan

Three Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits surrendered to government authorities with their firearms, an Army official said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Egverr Jonathan Abutin, commander of the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion (18IB), said the surrender of the ASG bandits Monday in the Basilan town of Ungkaya Pukan was a result of the Community Support Program on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (CSP-PCVE) initiated by the Army in the area.

Abutin said the three surrenderers also yielded three high-powered firearms.

One of the surrenderers, alias Abu Sampohong, claimed that hardship and hunger in the mountains drove them to return to the fold of the law.

In addition, Sampohong was quoted by the 18IB as saying that the Army’s peace initiatives in the province also convinced them to go back to their families.

Sampohong also said he and his cohorts were deceived by the ASG, and that they have already realized they were fighting for a “false ideology and radical thought” that are against the Islamic teachings.

Abutin advised the remaining ASG members in Ungkaya Pukan area to surrender and “live a happy life together with their loved ones.”

The government, Abutin said, is ready to help surrenderers reintegrate back into the community.

The three surrenderers are undergoing psycho-social debriefing with the help of Balay Mindanao Foundation Inc. (BMFI) and Nagdilaab Foundation Inc. (NFI) in preparation for their return to their families, the Army official said.

Abutins said they will be enrolled later in the Program Against Violent Extremism of the Basilan provincial government and will undergo livelihood training to be conducted by the BMFI and NFI.

Source: Philippines News Agency