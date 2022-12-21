3 arrested, P832-K smuggled fuel seized in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Three persons were arrested while PHP832,000 worth of smuggled fuel were seized in an anti-smuggling operation in Sulu province, a police official said Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as Saji Ella, boat skipper, and his two crewmen, Arilon Ansuk and Ella Jamil.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said they were arrested in the seawaters of Barangay Mauboh, Patikul, Sulu at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Verceles said personnel of the Sulu Maritime Police Station along with other police forces launched seaborne patrol after receiving information that smuggled petroleum products are set to be unloaded in the area.

While on seaborne patrol, they saw a wooden-hulled vessel marked M/L Alyabir Express that was found to be loaded with 64 drums of diesel upon inspection, Verceles said.

He said the three suspects failed to present any documents, prompting the police to arrest them and confiscate the petroleum products.

He said investigation showed that the diesel is owned by a certain Lorin of Pangutaran, Sulu, while the boat is owned by Alyabir Lakibul with business address in Taganak, Tawi-Tawi.

He said the 64 drums of diesel were bought in Sempurnah, Malaysia and was transported to Sulu.

Fuel smuggled through the country’s southern border are sold at a cheaper price in the provinces of Tawi-Tawi, Sulu and Basilan.

The contraband, vessel and its crew were taken to the Sulu Maritime Police Station and will be properly turned over to Bureau of Customs

Source: Philippines News Agency