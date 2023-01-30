3 Army rescue teams resume search for missing Cessna plane

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) on Monday said three of its search and rescue teams from the 5th Infantry Division are still searching for the Cessna 206 and its passengers who went missing in Isabela last week.

These teams are from the 95th Infantry Battalion, Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

"Three search and rescue teams from the 95 Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division continue to search for missing passengers of the plane that went missing en route to Maconacon Airport in the eastern seaboard of Isabela," he added.

Trinidad said two squads composed of nine personnel and 10 personnel each are scouring the hinterlands of Barangay Sapinit in Divilacan while the third squad, composed of 15 personnel, is currently searching the jungles of Barangay Dicaruyan also in Divilacan.

The plane went missing after departing Cauayan Airport in Isabela on the afternoon of Jan. 24.

The Cagayan Valley Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has since launched extensive search and rescue efforts for the six persons including the pilot who were aboard the missing plane.

"The Army leadership commended the search and rescue teams and other responders for working tirelessly to locate and save the missing passengers amid the inclement weather and the rugged terrain of Sierra Madre," Trinidad said.

