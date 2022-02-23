﻿3 alleged MILF men nabbed for drugs, gunrunning activities

Three alleged members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) were arrested here for gunrunning and illegal drug peddling, anti-narcotics operatives reported Tuesday.

Asnawi Salik, chief of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Maguindanao, said the three suspects were arrested during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Awang of this town at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Joint PDEA, police, and military operatives nabbed suspects Teng Saliguidan, 38, of Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; as well as Omra Usop, 23, and Guiadzali Quituar Kedtag, 34, both of Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi, Maguindanao.

“We placed them under surveillance for at least three weeks before this successful operation,” Salik told reporters here in an interview.

He said the trio was distributing illegal drugs and firearms in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat.

Seized from them were a huge sachet of suspected shabu weighing 100 grams with a market value of PHP680,000, an M14 rifle, a Hyundai Accent car, a Suzuki multicab vehicle, and identification cards allegedly issued by the MILF.

In a statement Tuesday, the MILF disowned the suspects.

“We have no legitimate members with those names,” the MILF statement said.

“For the MILF, illegal drugs is haram,” the MILF added. Haram is something forbidden in Islamic law.

Salik said the suspects are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Illegal possession of firearms and explosives).

They are currently detained at the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao custodial facility at Pedro Colina Hill, Cotabato City.

Source: Philippines News Agency