﻿3 ‘Agaton’ deaths in Region 11 still under verification: NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday said it is still verifying reports that three people have died due to the effects of Tropical Storm Agaton in Region 11 (Davao Region).

In its Monday afternoon update, the agency said two of the victims were from Monkayo, Davao De Oro and one from Cateel, Davao Oriental.

It is also verifying reports of one missing person in Monkayo. Meanwhile, two persons from Region 10 (northern Mindanao) were reported injured.

As of posting, a total of 2,362 passengers, 1,180 rolling cargoes, six vessels, and one motorbanca are stranded in Regions 5, 7, 8, and the Caraga.

A total of 1,469 families or around 4,528 persons were preemptively evacuated in Regions 7, 8, and Caraga.

Heavy rains have been reported in the Visayas and some parts of Mindanao due to “Agaton”, resulting in flash floods and landslides.

Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba said the PNP has activated disaster response in the affected areas, deploying about 198 personnel.

“We have also conducted rescue operations sa mga na-stranded na mga residente. Our rescue teams are on standby. The only way that we can alleviate the worst effect of this typhoon is through the cooperation of every stakeholder,” Alba said.

Source: United News of Bangladesh