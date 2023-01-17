3.7K healthcare facilities offer Covid-19 vaccination

MANILA: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is offered at more than 3,000 healthcare facilities nationwide.

In a media briefing Tuesday, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that local government units have decided to integrate Covid-19 vaccination in their primary healthcare services when the national government started ramping up of booster shots administration.

“Currently, we have 3,697 primary care facilities which are offering already Covid-19 vaccines and are part of our regular schedules,” she said.

Vergeire cited the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as the “best example” for such integration which started in one of its health centers in third quarter last year.

“I think around third quarter of 2022, when the Quezon City government declared that they are integrating and making Covid-19 vaccination closer to the communities, that’s why Mayor Joy [Belmonte], they decided Covid-19 vaccination should be available in their health centers,” she said.

The DOH has protected more than 73.8 million Filipinos against Covid-19 so far, including 6.9 million senior citizens, 10 million adolescents, and 5.4 million children.

Moreover, almost 21.2 million individuals have received their first booster doses and more than 3.8 million have received their second booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency