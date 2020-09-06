3.7 kilos of shabu seized in Bacolod since January

Some 3.7 kilograms of suspected shabu were seized by drug enforcement teams of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) from January 1 to the first week of September this year.

A report of the City Anti-Illegal Drugs Monitoring Center as of Sept. 2 showed that the prohibited substance were seized during 240 operations conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the 10 police stations.

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of BCPO, said on Saturday the city police’s anti-drug campaign continued despite the quarantine restrictions posed by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

The operations were reduced, however, during the enhanced community quarantine, from end of March until middle of May, as there was also limited movement of drug personalities and supply of shabu due to enforcement of border control, he added.

Of the 240 operations, a total of 189 were carried out through buy-bust. The rest were conducted through service of warrants of arrest, 32; incidental to lawful arrest, nine; police response, six; and checkpoint, five.

During the said operations, the recovered shabu reached more than 3,700 grams or 3.7 kilograms. Pegged at PHP6,800 per gram, the seized items are valued at PHP25.2 million.

The CDEU recorded the highest recovery with 1,334.5 grams followed by Police Station 3 with 1,255.4 grams.

Records of BCPO further showed that 373 persons were arrested while two were killed during the operations.

Those arrested included 216 pushers, 150 users, and seven minors.

Operatives of the CDEU and the 10 police stations filed some 612 cases against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency