3.6M applications processed by Comelec since February

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday reported that it has processed about 3.6 million applications since the nationwide voter registration began four months ago. Based on Comelec data, 3,642,176 individuals have submitted applications, including first-time voters, as of June 13. Of the total, 1,876,993 are women and 1,765,183 are men. The region with the greatest number of applications processed is Calabarzon with 632,493 (327,735 female and 304,758 male voters), followed by the National Capital Region with 510,590 (276,653 female and 233,937 male voters). On the other hand, the lowest number of applicants was recorded in the Cordillera region with 47,277 (24,936 female and 22,341 male voters). Aside from voter registration, the seven-month event is open for transfer, change/corrections of entries in the registration records; reactivation of registration records; inclusion of registration records and reinstatement of names in the list of voters; and transfer of registration records f rom foreign service post to local. Earlier, the Comelec projected 3 million new voters to register for the May 12, 2025 midterm polls. Voter registration runs until Sept. 30. Source: Philippines News Agency