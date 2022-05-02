﻿3.6K Kapampangan students to benefit from work immersion program

At least 3,600 senior high school students here would be given an opportunity to get exposed to relevant experiences and skills needed in their chosen fields.

This, after the Department of Education Schools Division Office (SDO) of the City of San Fernando partnered with the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (PamCham) for a work immersion program wherein Grade 12 students will be assigned to actual workplaces to enrich their competencies.

Francis Dominic De Guzman, SDO-City of San Fernando education program specialist, said on Monday through the work immersion program, senior high students would gain hands-on experience in their chosen field.

“In partnership with PamCham, hindi mahihirapan ang ating mga paaralan at punong guro na maghanap ng partner institutions para sa work immersion ng ating mga mag-aaral (Our schools and principals would not have difficulties in looking for partner institutions for the work immersion of our students),” de Guzman said in a video interview.

He cited the importance of work immersion or training that could help enhance the skills of the senior high school students from 18 public schools in the city.

“This would enhance their technical knowledge and skills, and develop good work habits, attitudes, appreciation, and respect for work through the work immersion. These prepare them to meet the needs and challenges of employment or higher education after graduation,” he said.

Under the program, the senior high school students will do work immersion of at least 80 hours.

PamCham chairperson of the Committee on Education Lourdes Javier said their group has more than 600 members from different industries.

“Sa dami ng mga miyembro ng PamCham, iba’t-ibang kakayahan ang pwedeng malinang sa ating mga kabataan. Nakipag-partnered kami sa DepEd para isang corporate social responsibility na rin ng aming mga miyembro (With lots of members by PamCham, the different skills of our youth can be enhanced. We partnered with DepEd as a corporate social responsibility of our members),” Javier said.

She believed that the work immersion of the senior high school is a good foundation for the learners to develop their skills in a workplace set-up to enrich their competencies.

“We encourage our members to adapt the work immersion program for the development of our future entrepreneurs,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency