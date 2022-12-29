2nd tranche of pay hike for Region 8 workers takes effect Jan. 2

TACLOBAN CITY: The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) has reminded private employers in Eastern Visayas on the effectivity of the second tranche of wage increase starting Jan. 2 next year.

Department of Labor and Employment Eastern Visayas Regional Director and RTWPB chairman Henry John Jalbuena said on Thursday that half of the PHP50 daily pay increase under Wage Order No. 22 will be granted to workers.

The RTWPB issued the directive on June 10, 2022 and the first tranche took effect on June 27.

Workers in the non-agriculture sector and retail or service establishments employing 11 workers and above will be receiving a daily minimum wage of PHP375 from PHP350.

Employers in the cottage and handicraft industry, agriculture sector and retail or service establishments employing 10 workers and below must pay their workers not lower than PHP345 per day.

Jalbuena calls on all employers in the region to adhere to the wage order.

“We at DOLE will be doing our part in ensuring that our workers are receiving what’s due them,” Jalbuena said in a statement.

The new order was out more than three years after the issuance of the previous one in August 2019.

The RTWPB issued the new order after consultations in Ormoc City for the Western Leyte area, Maasin City for Southern Leyte province, Naval for Biliran province, Calbayog City for Samar province, Catarman, for Northern Samar province, Borongan City for Eastern Samar area, and Tacloban City for Leyte province.

The regional board in Eastern Visayas is a tripartite body composed of six members — three representatives from the government, two from the workers’ sector and one from the employers’ side

Source: Philippines News Agency