2nd tranche of pay hike for C. Luzon workers takes effect Jan. 1

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Minimum wage earners in Central Luzon will receive the second tranche of the daily wage increase effective Jan. 1, this year.

The second tranche of the daily pay hike amounting to PHP10 was pursuant to Wage Order No. RBIII-23 issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) last June 2022.

Wage Order No. RBIII-23 mandates a PHP40 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in private establishments in the region.

The first tranche of PHP30 daily pay increase took effect on June 20, 2022.

Geraldine Panlilio, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and chairperson of the RTWPB-Central Luzon, said on Monday that the wage increase shall apply to all minimum wage earners in the private sector in the region, regardless of their position, designation, or status and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid.

“We are happy to inform our workers all over the region that a new minimum wage is taking effect this month,” Panlilio said in a statement.

With the new order, minimum earners in Central Luzon in the non-agriculture category and establishments with more than 10 workers will receive a PHP460 basic pay per day.

Employees working in the non-agriculture category and establishments with less than 10 workers will have a PHP453 basic pay per day.

Under the agriculture category, the new wage hike for plantation and non-plantation workers will be PHP430 and PHP414, respectively.

For the retail or service category, the daily minimum wage in establishments with 10 or more workers will be PHP449 and PHP435 in establishments with less than 10 workers.

This new wage hike adjustment applies for minimum wage earners in the provinces of Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan and Nueva Ecija.

For the province of Aurora, the daily minimum wage rate for the non-agriculture category will be PHP409.

The daily minimum wage of plantation workers in agriculture establishments will be PHP394 and PHP382 for non-plantation workers.

Meanwhile, workers in retail and service establishments will receive a daily minimum wage of PHP344

Source: Philippines News Agency