2nd missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna now in PH waters

The country’s second guided-missile frigate, the BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), has finally reached Philippine waters as it cruised off the vicinity of Capones Island, Zambales on Tuesday.

In a statement, Philippine Navy (PN) public affairs office chief Commander Benjo Negranza said BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), the country’s first guided-missile frigate, rendered the customary meeting procedure and passing exercise with its sister ship.

This was followed by the two ships’ first maneuvering exercises, a momentous feat in the PN and Armed Forces of the Philippines’ history captured by an AW-109 naval helicopter in a photo exercise.

This procedure was complemented by a fly-by of three FA-50 jets from the Philippine Air Force.

“This time-honored maritime tradition was conducted to commemorate FF-151’s arrival to our territorial waters and to extend and maximize the training and systems familiarization opportunities of every crew aboard ship in preparation for independent ship operation,” Negranza said.

The prospective BRP Antonio Luna will sail in formation with BRP Jose Rizal through Manila Bay before proceeding to its anchorage area in Subic, Zambales where the crew and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) personnel will observe a mandatory quarantine.

A simple arrival ceremony will be conducted later this month upon completion of the quarantine period and satisfactory result of their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) swab test.

“The second fast-frigate of the PN which will be christened as BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) once commissioned to service, entered Philippine waters last February 7 in the vicinity of Mavulis Island, Itbayat, Batanes, after its successful maiden voyage from Ulsan, South Korea,” Negranza said.

The ship departed Ulsan for its voyage home last February 5.

The Department of National Defense and PN joint inspection team earlier approved the acceptance and delivery of the said vessel to the Philippines. BRP Antonio Luna completes the PN Frigate Acquisition Project that fulfills the Navy’s thrust of having modern platforms and systems that provide opportunities for its personnel to develop modern mindsets and propel the whole organization into becoming a multi-capable naval force responsive to our maritime nation’s defense and development.

The first frigate, BRP Jose Rizal, was delivered and subsequently commissioned last July 10. BRP Antonio Luna’s keel-laying on May 23, 2019, coincided with the launch of BRP Jose Rizal.

The contract for the BRP Jose Rizal and the BRP Antonio Luna was placed at PHP16 billion, with another PHP2 billion for weapon systems and munitions.