2nd Mindanao pride parade highlights SOGIE, HIV awareness

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY -- Mindanao Pride, an organization of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queer, intersex, asexual and others (LGBTQIA+) in Mindanao organized the second "Pride Parade" on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Mindanao Pride said the parade--now on its second year--sought to raise awareness on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) and the menace of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Mindanao Pride said the march of LGBTQIA+ advocates, human rights activists, and allies also aims to advance the LGBTQIA+ rights and agenda "through grassroots-driven and locally inherited approaches".

While pride parades are usually associated with a "festive" mood, the organization said Sunday's march of around 200 people was a "peaceful and quiet mobilization"--a "silent protest".

Silence is the loudest way to protest, and through silence brings clarity and deeper understanding to the issues that we wish to put forward to the public, said Hamilcar Chanjueco Jr., founder of Mindanao Pride.

But unfortunately, silence is also how the government and society answer to the community's problems thus we are still on the side and excluded in decision and policy-making processes, Chanjueco added.

Aside from demanding the passage of the Sogie Equality Bill in Congress, he said the group is also pushing for an anti-discrimination ordinance in Cagayan de Oro City, as well as the stricter implementation of the HIV Law.

Several participants also shared their stories of discrimination, abuse, and other types of violence being experienced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Chanjuecos said the annual pride march "seeks to redefine LGBTQIA+ activism by highlighting inclusivity and synergy. It pushes for the rights and welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community in Mindanao while reinforcing the need to include their narratives into the national conversations".

Source: Philippines News Agency