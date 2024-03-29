(2nd LD) YouTuber detained for installing spy cameras at early voting polling stations

A YouTuber in his 40s has been detained on suspicions of installing spy cameras at polling stations in two cities, where early voting will take place ahead of the April 10 parliamentary elections, police said Friday. The man is suspected of breaking into five early voting polling stations set up at community centers in the Namdong and Gyeyang districts of Incheon, west of Seoul, and installing spy cameras, according to the police in Incheon. All of the cameras discovered were reportedly positioned to record the interior of the polling stations. Police detained him Thursday afternoon after launching an investigation upon a tipoff about spy camera installations, and questioning was under way for him on charges of unlawful entry and violation of the communications secret protection act, police said. Earlier, suspected spy cameras were discovered at four early voting polling stations in Yangsan, 301 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and police believe the YouTuber had also been behind their installation. The Y ouTuber reportedly told the police that he wanted to monitor the National Election Commission's manipulation of turnout rates for early voting. The investigation is also directed at whether he installed more spy cameras at other polling stations as more spy cameras have been additionally discovered in polling stations in Yangsan and the nearby city of Ulsan. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it has inspected all early voting stations across the country for the upcoming parliamentary elections and discovered spy cameras at 18 facilities managed by local governments, including Seoul, Incheon and the southeastern cities of Busan and Yangsan. The facilities include places to be used for vote counting for the April elections, or have been used for such a purpose in the past, according to the ministry. Early voting for the upcoming elections is slated for April 5-6. Source: Yonhap News Agency