2nd House employee tests positive for Covid-19

Another employee of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), House Secretary-General Luis Montales reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Montales said the infected employee, who works at the chamber's printing service, last reported for work on March 5.

Montales noted that doctors initially diagnosed the patient with dengue and later with coronavirus.

"We were advised that another employee from our Printing Service tested positive for Covid-19. he last reported for work on March 5. He went on leave on March 6, and was admitted to the hospital on March 7," Montales said.

"The diagnosis was dengue. The doctors later tested him for COVID-19 on March 12 and 14, and the results just came out today," he added.

This marks the second known case of a House employee contracting the virus.

The first case, who was also a staffer of the House Printing Service, died on Sunday.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has suspended work in the lower chamber from March 16 to April 12.

Montales urged the employees to follow the chamber's safety protocols, the community quarantine, and the social distancing guidelines.

"We reiterate our request for everyone to stay calm. The spread of this disease can be controlled with everyone's cooperation," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency