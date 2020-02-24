2nd half blast pushes Gilas over Indonesia in FIBA ACQ

Gilas Pilipinas Men wreaked havoc in the second half and whipped Indonesia, 100 70, at the start of their FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Britama Arena in Jakarta on Sunday night.

Gilas Men pulled away from Indonesia late in the first quarter after going on a 12 0 run to stretch their lead to 16, 67 51.

Gilas Men then outscored the Indonesians, 33 17, in the final quarter to seal the blowout.

Thirdy Ravena put up 23 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 4 from long range, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks off the bench for Gilas Men.

RR Pogoy added 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Andakara Dhyaksa led Indonesia with 28 points, six rebounds, and one assist.

Box Scores:

Philippines 100 T. Ravena 23, Pogoy 16, Perez 11, K. Ravena 10, Gomez De LiaAo 10, Rosario 7, Chua 6, Erram 5, Ramos 5, Tratter 5, Nieto 2, Go 0

Indonesia 70 Dhyaksa 28, Grahita 17, Wicaksono 6, Lakudu 5, Kosasih 4, Gemilang 4, Wisnu 4, Sitorus 2, Joni 0

Quarterscores: 18 15, 37 28, 67 53, 100 70

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY