2nd Covid-19 death recorded in Bataan

A 62-year old woman from Bataan died Thursday, bringing to two the number of deaths in the province caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This was announced on Friday by Governor Albert Garcia, also the chair of the provincial inter-agency task force on Covid-19 (IATF).

Garcia said the woman, a resident here, had visited Quezon City and was confined last March 24 at the Baypointe Hospital in Subic Bay Freeport where she died.

She was confirmed to be Covid-19-positive on March 29.

She became the second fatality of the dreaded viral disease after city administrator Rudy de Mesa, who passed away in a hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga on March 27.

The provincial IATF update showed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was at 17, with two deaths and three recoveries. Those who recovered were still undergoing 14 days of post-admission quarantine.

The number of persons under monitoring reached 4,073. Those showing mild symptoms of the disease numbered 771, and those manifesting moderate to severe symptoms, 116.

“Patuloy ko pong hinihiling ang inyong kooperasyon at pagsunod sa patakaran ng enhanced community quarantine na manatili sa ating mga tahanan at kung may mahalagang dahilan ang paglabas ng tahanan, gawin ang social distancing. (I am continuously asking for your cooperation to follow the regulation under the enhanced community quarantine, which is to stay at home. If there is an important reason to go out, do social distancing,” Garcia said. Source: Philippines News Agency