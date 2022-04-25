﻿2nd booster shot for immunocompromised kicks off Monday

The Department of Health on Monday started the administration of a second booster of Covid-19 vaccines to immunocompromised persons or the A3 population.

In a televised briefing, Philippine Medical Association president, Dr. Benito Atienza, said the immunocompromised are vulnerable to severe disease or death due to Covid-19, hence they are prioritized to receive the second booster shot.

Earlier, National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) chair Myrna Cabotaje said they target to vaccinate 7,000 to 13,000 immunocompromised individuals with the second booster shot three months after their first booster shot.

Around 600,000 immunocompromised persons have received their first booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

Atienza said having a different brand for the second booster shot is more effective than having a similar brand as the first booster dose.

“Katulad ko po, nabigyan po ako dati ng AstraZeneca – dalawa, tapos ang sumunod ko po ay Pfizer, kaya puwede po ako ng Moderna o kaya other vaccines (Like me, I was given AstraZeneca for primary series, then my first booster shot is Pfizer, so I can have Moderna or other vaccines),” he added.

The immunocompromised persons who are eligible for the additional shot include those who received an organ transplant, cancer, and HIV/AIDS patients, have primary immunodeficiency, and those who take immunosuppressants.

As of April 18, the NVOC said 66,979,873 individuals are fully vaccinated and 12,687,684 individuals have received their first booster shots.

Manila starts rollout Tuesday

The Manila Public Information Office, meanwhile, announced that the capital city will start the administration of second boosters shot in 44 health centers, six district hospitals, and four malls on Tuesday.

Documents such as identification or vaccination cards and medical certificate or clearance must be presented.

As of Sunday, 3,427,341 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Manila.

Of the 1,693,288 already fully inoculated, less than half or 529,062 have the first booster shots.

There are 42 active Covid-19 infections in Manila as of noontime Monday.

The Quezon City government has yet to announce when it will begin its rollout of the second booster dose.

