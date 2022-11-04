2nd batch of Chinese ex-POGO workers deported: BI

The second batch of Chinese nationals who previously worked in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) has been deported, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Thursday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said 21 Chinese nationals boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China on Wednesday afternoon.

They were escorted by operatives of the BI’s Warden Facility Protection Unit, Border Control and Intelligence Unit, and Intelligence Division.

Tansingco said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has been updated on the latest deportation.

“We will ensure that those involved in illegal activities be deported and blacklisted. This is to create a safe space for foreign nationals who comply with immigration policies (and) are here in the country legally,” the BI chief said in a statement.

On October 19, the first batch of six Chinese nationals was deported.

The BI earlier said it would deport more than 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese citizens, who have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for involvement in illegal online gambling.

The bureau canceled their visas after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) revoked the authority to operate of the POGOs employing them.

Tansingco said they expect the next deportation to be implemented soon, adding that they are closely coordinating with the Chinese Embassy for the expeditious release of the deportees’ travel documents

Source: Philippines News Agency