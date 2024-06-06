2K tricycle drivers, operators in Albay receive gov’t cash aid

LEGAZPI CITY: More than 2,000 tricycle drivers from Daraga town and Legazpi City in Albay province whose livelihoods were affected by inflation received cash and grocery assistance from Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go at the Albay Astrodome here on Thursday. Jerry Dayto, 55, from Barangay Binanuahan, Legazpi City, said he would go home with a food pack and PHP1,500 cash. "Thank you to Sen. Bong Go, this is a big help for my family. There is rice, canned goods, noodles, and cash," he said in Filipino. Dayto added that he would use the cash assistance to buy some parts and repair his tricycle. Francisco Belarmino, 43, of Peñaranda, Legazpi City, said with four children studying, he was very thankful for the assistance. He said to ensure the safety of his passengers, he would use the money to change the oil of his tricycle and for gasoline. Go, in his message, said the assistance was meant to help the drivers and operators' families with their daily expenses. "It's hard to be a driver; that's where help should be given to the rest of our countrymen," he said. He also provided PHP50,000 in financial assistance to 23 cooperatives, as well as vitamins, basketballs, face masks, t-shirts, and grocery food packs to the tricycle drivers and operators. Source: Philippines News Agency