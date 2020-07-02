2K more chairs sent for NAIA Terminals 2, 3

Passengers can expect more seats at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as 2,000 chairs were delivered on Thursday for distribution at Terminals 2 and 3.

Consuelo Bungag, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Public Affairs Department’s officer-in-charge, told the Philippine News Agency that MIAA purchased these chairs on Wednesday, and would be distributed inside and outside the two terminals.

“The terminal (managers) would determine (where these would be placed) based on the need to deploy them. Because with the limited flights that we have (now), we have enough seats so far,” she said.

In his public address on Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte pointed out the lack of seats at the country’s main gateway. He ordered to put more seats, as well as the possible removal of some restaurants so that its areas could be used by the passengers.

On Wednesday, Transportation chief Arthur Tugade made rounds at the NAIA. Seeing the plights of stranded passengers, he ordered that those with confirmed bookings for the day but their flights were suddenly canceled be allowed to stay inside the airport.

Tugade said the stranded passengers must be taken care of. “We would feed them as long as we can,” he said, adding that he would prioritize the passengers’ welfare, rather than discussing with the airlines who is responsible for feeding them.

He asked MIAA to put seats in concessions that are not being used.

“We would not remove concessions. If these are not (currently) being used, we would ask these to be opened, not to operate but for the passengers to have a place to go to while they are here,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency