2K flood-affected families in Davao Norte get aid

DAVAO CITY: The Davao del Norte provincial government distributed more relief goods on Thursday to 2,312 families affected by the recent flooding in Carmen town due to heavy rains caused by a localized thunderstorm.

A report from the Carmen Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) indicated that nine barangays were affected by the flooding on Tuesday night.

The affected barangays included Mabuhay, Alejal, New Camiling, Ising, Asuncion, Taba, Mangalcal, Tuganay and Cebulano.

Ninety-two families were evacuated to the Carmena municipal evacuation center following the rising water level.

No other local government unit was affected by the floods, the provincial government said.

Governor Edwin Jubabib said they immediately conducted water rationing and provided the families with tents and hot meals.

Portable shelters and a water tank were also provided while the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) prepared food packs for all the affected families.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families. Rest assured that we will continue to provide aid and support until the situation is fully resolved,” Jubahib said in a statement.

During the onset of the heavy downpour, responders from the Provincial DRRMO were immediately dispatched with the use of the province’s three rescue trucks, ambulances, and rubber boats to help the affected families.

Source: Philippines News Agency