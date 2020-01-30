2K cops pulled out from Taal danger zone to undergo checkup

Around 2,000 police officers from the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) who were deployed to assist affected families of the Taal Volcano eruption were pulled out from the volcano's danger zone, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the police officers were pulled out from Batangas effective Wednesday night in compliance with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The force's members were ordered to report back to their respective units and return to normal duties.

Banac ensured that local police units and the Police Regional Office 4-A's (Calabarzon) search and rescue unit would continue to provide security and assistance in the relief operations in the region for those affected by the volcanic activity.

Local police units and the PRO4-A Search and Rescue unit under (Police Brig. Gen.) Vicente Danao will continue to provide security and assist in the relief operations in all areas in Batangas affected by the Taal volcano eruption in coordination with the local government units, Banac said in a statement.

All of them were instructed to undergo a medical checkup.

"All pulled out RSSF members from Batangas have been advised to visit PNP General Hospital to undergo checkup for any sign of respiratory ailment after days of deployment in Taal (Volcano) eruption-affected areas," Banac said in a text message.

With the lowering of the volcano's status to Alert Level 3, some residents have been allowed to go back to their homes, except those residing in six barangays in Agoncillo and Laurel towns as these are still within the volcano's seven-kilometer danger zone.

President Duterte on Wednesday night ordered the withdrawal of police personnel within Taal Volcano's danger zone, expressing concern over the health of deployed cops as they were prone to inhaling volcanic ash particles which may cause respiratory problems.

Duterte said he will leave it to local government officials and local police to enforce laws preventing people from returning to Taal Volcano's danger zone.

The President said police personnel could only do so much in preventing residents who insisted on returning to the volcano's danger zone.

Source: Philippines News Agency