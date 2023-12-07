29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show Opens at SMX Convention Center

Pasay City – The Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers (AFAD) launched the second edition of the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show at the SMX Convention Center on Thursday. AFAD president Aric Topacio, speaking at the opening ceremony attended by Senators Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa and Mark Villar, emphasized the event's evolution beyond a gathering for individual gun enthusiasts to a unified industry showcase.

According to Philippines News Agency, the five-day event features an array of local and imported firearms, optics, sporting goods, and accessories, attracting public interest, gun enthusiasts, hobbyists, and sportsmen. AFAD aims to transform the trade show into a forum for discussing policies impacting the industry and shaping policy, highlighting its role in promoting responsible gun ownership. Topacio mentioned the organization's commitment to supporting athletes, particularly during the gun ban in the barangay election, by assisting in securing special permits when necessary.