28K security officers enlisted for Holy Week in Davao City

DAVAO: After a successful Araw ng Dabaw celebration, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will deploy 27,997 officers and force multipliers to ensure a safe and orderly observation of Holy Week and Ramadan. In an interview on Tuesday, DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said that from March 22 to March 31, there will more cops in places of worship and areas of convergence. 'We will deploy them to churches, to mosques for our Muslim brothers and sisters, to the airport, inland resorts, seaports, in the terminals, and other tourist spots here in Davao City,' Tuazon said. She reminded the public to adhere to the standard security regulations enforced during special events, which prohibit the bringing of jackets, backpacks, sharp objects, and non-transparent water bottles, among others. For those planning to go on a trip during the long holidays, Tuazon advised families and individuals to secure their homes and leave no chance for burglars. 'Let us be vigilant in our surroundings. Let us not rely on the safe ty and security cluster alone; let us be aware,' Tuazon added. Meanwhile, the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) advised passengers to secure bus tickets online as there will be limited bus trips on Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29). 'Our big bus companies will still operate even on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. However, small operators do not usually operate on Good Friday,' Aissa Usop, DCOTT manager, said. Source: Philippines News Agency