28 more Kadiwa stores to open next week

MANILA: At least 28 more Kadiwa stores will be opened next week as the government intensifies efforts to provide farmers and fisherfolk additional profits, and local consumers quality yet cheap basic commodities this holiday season.

On Friday, several Kadiwa outlets opened at different locations in Metro Manila following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s simultaneous nationwide launch of the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” project in Mandaluyong City last week.

Among the stores opened to serve the public were the Kadiwa outlets in Caloocan City (Caloocan City Hall-South), Quezon City (VMMC Kadiwa Store, ADC Kadiwa Store-DA Central Office), Paranaque City (Petron station-Bgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City Hall), Pasig City (Petron Station-San Joaquin), Mandaluyong City (Farmers Collectives, The Podium, California Gardens Plaza), Las Piñas City (Shepherd Parish Manuela Pamplona 3, Southland Estate Town House), Makati City (Makati City Hall) and Cainta, Rizal (Liwasang Bayan).

In Caloocan City, the Kadiwa Store at the Caloocan City Hall C-Cube Complex is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City officials urged residents to take advantage of the Kadiwa ng Pasko stores that offer cheaper yet quality products.

Fourteen sites were opened simultaneously across the country during last week’s launch, including 11 in the National Capital Region, one in Tacloban City, one in Davao De Oro and one in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Employees and residents of Caloocan City can buy cheaper goods, such as rice for PHP25 per kg. at the Caloocan City Hall C-Cube Complex on Friday. Each buyer is only allowed to purchase a maximum of 4 kg. of rice.

Sugar can also be bought at PHP70 per kg., much lower than those being sold at public markets, groceries, or supermarkets.

Aside from rice, sugar, and other necessities, home decorations, and even gift ideas for the holidays are also available in Kadiwa stores at reasonable prices.

On November 16, the President led the simultaneous launch of Kadiwa ng Pasko stores in various parts of the country in time for the holiday season.

The project aims to help Filipino merchants to sell their products directly to consumers and to bring to the communities Marcos’ campaign promise to reduce the price of rice to PHP20 per kg.

Source: Philippines News Agency