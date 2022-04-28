﻿28 gun ban violators nabbed in NegOr

A total of 28 individuals were arrested in Negros Oriental for illegal possession of firearms in relation to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ban on firearms and deadly weapons.

A report of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Thursday said the violations were recorded between January 9 and April 23.

The Comelec gun ban in relation to the May 9 national and local elections is in effect from January 9 to June 8.

The violators were arrested mostly during police operations and at joint Comelec-police-military checkpoints.

Complaints for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act) in relation to the Comelec gun ban were filed against them.

Meanwhile, provincial police director, Col. Germano Mallari, is urging the public to be vigilant and to report to the nearest police station any violation or illicit activity that would hamper the security of the upcoming elections.

Mallari assured the public that the “Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office together with the Armed Forces are dedicated and vigorously continuing its campaign against criminality, insurgency and terrorism.”

Source: Philippines News Agency