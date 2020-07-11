28 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 10 recoveries in W. Visayas

Confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Western Visayas increased to 455 with 28 new infections reported based on the results released by the Department of Health’s Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) on Friday night.

The new cases, who are all under facility quarantine, consist of 26 locally stranded individuals (LSIs), one repatriated overseas Filipino worker (OFW), and one health worker, Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe, DOH regional epidemiologist, said during a virtual presser.

Nine of the cases are from the province of Iloilo; one from Dao, Capiz; and 18 from Negros Occidental.

“All are asymptomatic,” Alonsabe said.

The region also gained 10 new recoveries, bringing to 169 the patients who have since won their battle against the disease.

Nine of the recoveries were from this city, and one from Iloilo province.

The new confirmed cases and recoveries were from the 1,243 laboratory results released by the Western Visayas Medical Center sub-national laboratory (WVMC-SNL), the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory (TLJPH-ML) and the Qualimed Hospital Molecular Laboratory.

Of the 28 confirmed cases, 10 were from the WVMC-SNL, and 18 were from the TLJPH-ML.

“We have 22 active cases still admitted, 24 are on home quarantine, 229 are on facility quarantine,” Alsonsabe said. The number of deaths remained at 11.

Meanwhile, the DOH-6 released its recommendation on the management of all asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases and identified sub-groups with relevant travel history, such as LSIs, returning OFWs (ROFs), and authorized persons outside residence (APOR).

Signed by DOH-6 Director Marlyn W. Convocar on July 10, the recommendation said close contacts of a probable or confirmed case have to complete 14 days of quarantine, preferably in a facility.

“The 14-day quarantine shall be based (on) the date of the last contact with the confirmed or probable Covid-19 case,” Convocar said.

Asymptomatic individuals who are APOR, LSIs, and ROFs with relevant travel history may undergo the 14-day quarantine following the protocol of the local government unit.

Moreover, close contacts or individuals belonging to identified sub-groups can be released from quarantine after 14 days even without testing or test results so long as they remain asymptomatic.

“There is no need to repeat RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing for those with initial positive test results prior to discharge and tagging as recovered. However, an appropriate assessment shall be done for all patients prior to discharge from quarantine,” the advisory added.

A certificate of quarantine completion (CQC) shall also be issued for an asymptomatic confirmed case, close contacts, and individuals belonging to identified subgroups upon completion of the quarantine.

The CQC will be issued by authorized personnel of the facility.

For home quarantine, it shall be issued by designated personnel of the city or municipal health office. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency