28.8-K Antique Pantawid beneficiaries to undergo reassessment

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will reassess the 28,800 households enrolled with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Antique to know their level of well-being and if they could already graduate from the program. Pantawid Social Welfare Officer 3 for Antique, Dana Marie Dolino, said they are releasing the information this early so household beneficiaries could prepare for the reassessment in May or June. She said 1,708 household beneficiaries assessed in December 2023 have exited the program. The reassessment will use the Social Welfare and Development Indicators, which serve as an exit mechanism for household beneficiaries. 'Household beneficiaries who will turn out to be self-sufficient are those that are already ready to exit from the program,' she said. Self-sufficient beneficiaries are households with a stable source of income, and their children are college graduates or employed either in the government or abroad. Dolino also said that based on Republic Act 11310, or an Act Institutionalizing the Pantawid, household beneficiaries are deemed to exit after seven years with the program. Once household beneficiaries graduate from the program, they will no longer receive cash grants but they are linked with respective local government units (LGU) and national government agencies (NGAs) for interventions based on their sustainable plan prepared before their graduation. 'We refer them to the LGUs and the NGAs if they still need interventions, such as additional capital for their businesses or skills training,' she said. So far, she said, Antique LGUs, as well as the NGAs, are responsive in providing the needs of the Pantawid families. Source: Philippines News Agency