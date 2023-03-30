279 NPA rebels surrender, arrested in 4 months – PRO13

The communist New People's Army (NPA) lost some 270 members and 121 firearms during the law enforcement operations conducted by the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) from Nov. 2, 2022 to March 15 this year. Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, PRO-13 director, said 210 surrendered to them during the period, while 69 others were arrested. 'The 121 firearms were either seized during the arrests or voluntarily handed over during surrenders in the same period,' Labra said in a statement Wednesday (March 29). The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF), commemorates its founding anniversary Wednesday, March 29. Labra said security measures were tightened around the region days ahead of the NPA anniversary commemoration. Among the measures implemented were the conduct of checkpoints, inspections, simulation exercises, and the formation of civil disturbance management contingents. 'We do round-the-clock checkpoints, tap our force multipliers and the counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and strengthen the barangay intelligence network to prevent the NPA from doing illegal activities,' Labra said. He called on residents in the region to help the authorities by providing the necessary information on the presence of NPA insurgents in their communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency