275 ex-NPA rebels get gov’t housing aid

Some 275 former members of the New People's Army (NPA) have received housing units from the National Housing Authority in Davao Region (NHA-11) since January this year, an official said Thursday.

Mae Cañal Suan, NHA-11 supervisor for the B Estate Management Unit, said the beneficiaries form part of the 370 former rebels earlier endorsed by Task Force Balik Loob for the free housing located at Freedom Residences in Barangay Cuambugan in Tagum City, Davao del Norte province.

"Of the 370 FRs (former rebels), 95 were not able to avail of the units and opted to avail of construction and or repair of their old houses instead. The others were no longer interested," Suan said in an interview.

Of the 275 recipients, 139 have occupied the units as of February 2022, she added.

NHA initially experienced difficulty in convincing former rebels to avail of free government housing, Suan recalled.

"At first only five people wanted it, but it has increased and many accepted the NHA's offer," she said, even as she thanked the former rebels for their "enthusiasm" in availing of the government's assistance.

"These housing units are for free. We hope that you will take good care of it," she told the recipients.

The NHA is a member agency in the implementation of the Task Force Balik-Loob’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integrated Program (E-CLIP), which aims to centralize all government efforts for the reintegration of former rebels.

