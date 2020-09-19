27 aspiring doctors to finish licensure exam in Tacloban

At least 27 aspiring doctors in Eastern Visayas would continue the second part of the Physician Licensure Examination here after months of delay due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) regional regulations division chief Alma Genotiva, said they took the first part of the examination in March either in Manila or Cebu but was postponed when the government imposed quarantine measures to fight the spread of the virus.

“This is in response to the demand of the examinees. We will push through with the examination following the health protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force,” she added.

The examination, scheduled on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Medical Foundation, will be administered by 18 personnel who have undergone Covid-19 swab tests with negative results.

Genotiva said these include employees of PRC and personnel from the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, all examinees are required to either undergo the 14-day quarantine or swab before the exam.

The PRC regional office also announced that all scheduled licensure examinations in November and December except for the physicians, have been canceled and reset next year.

These include architecture, civil and aeronautical civil engineering, geology, criminology, nursing, midwifery, radiologic technology, dentistry, and pharmacy. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency