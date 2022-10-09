26K hurdle Civil Service exam

A total of 26,307 examinees passed the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) held nationwide on August 7, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced Friday.

The passers represent 18.97 percent of the 138,703 examinees.

The Professional Level logged 22,241 passers out of 117,938 examinees or a passing rate of 18.86 percent, while 4,066 out of 20,765 examinees or 19.58 percent passed the Subprofessional Level.

The Professional Level passers shall be conferred the Career Service Professional Eligibility, which is appropriate for appointment to first and second level positions in the government service.

On the other hand, Subprofessional Level passers shall be appropriate for appointment to first level positions only.

These do not include positions requiring passing professional licensure examinations (Bar/board) or those requiring eligibilities covered by special laws and issuances.

The first level includes clerical, trades, crafts, and custodial service positions requiring less than four years of college studies; while the second level covers professional, technical, scientific, and managerial positions requiring at least four years of college studies.

The CSC reminds the latest passers that eligibility is not the sole requirement for entering government service.

Applicants must meet the qualification standards of the position, consisting of education, training, experience, and eligibility.

The list of passers can be viewed from the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph. Click on the “Examination Results” button on the right-hand side of the page, or go directly to the CSC Examination Portal www.csc.gov.ph/exam-portal.

Examinees, both passed and failed, can generate their individual test results using the Online Civil Service Examination Results Generation System (OCSERGS) by October 21.

The Certification of Eligibility for passers shall be issued through the CSC Regional/Field Offices (CSC RO/FO) starting November 9.

Claimants are advised to verify or check first the availability of the certification before going to the CSC regional or field offices.

The following will be accepted as valild identification (ID): driver’s license card/temporary driver’s license (official receipt must be presented together with old license)/student driver’s permit; passport; Professional Regulation Commission license card; Social Security System or Government Service Insurance System ID; voter’s ID or certification; Bureau of Internal Revenue automated teller machine card type with photo; Philippine Health Insurance Corporation ID with clear photo, signature, and ID number; company or school ID; police clearance or certificate with photo; postal ID; barangay ID; National Bureau of Investigation clearance; seaman’s book; Home Development Mutual Fund transaction ID; person with disability, senior citizen or solo parent ID; CSC eligibility card implemented beginning May 3, 2015; and National ID.

Passers may also request for a regular Certification of Eligibility, printed on special paper for a fee, from regional offices or the central office’s Integrated Records Management Office, also beginning November 9.

They are advised to check the exact procedure, including securing a schedule or appointment if necessary, before going to any CSC office.

Source: Philippines News Agency