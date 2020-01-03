26 hurt in Kidapawan City road mishap

At least 26 persons were injured when a passenger bus fell off a roadside canal after its driver lost control of the steering wheel at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, speaking for police in North Cotabato, said all the injured passengers, including its driver Jimmy Jose, were treated at the North Cotabato provincial hospital in Barangay Amas here.

Jose, driver of the Mindanao Star Bus with body number 15676, told police that he lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road.

It was raining overnight in Kidapawan and at the time of the mishap, the road was still wet, Tayong told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview.

He said the bus, heading to Cotabato City from Davao City, left the Kidapawan integrated bus terminal at past 2 a.m. It had 26 people on board, including the driver and the bus conductor, he added.

The bus skidded to the right side of the road and ended on a shallow roadside ditch along Km. 14 of the stretch of the highway.

Nobody was in critical condition but the experience was unforgettable for the passengers. Many had just concluded (their) Yuletide vacation, Tayong said.

The portion of the highway where the mishap happened was a five-kilometer straight and descending road. The area is known for being accident-prone.

Source: Philippines News Agency