26 Bacolod hospital personnel test negative for Covid-19

The 26 health care workers of Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) who attended to a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient here on April 9 have tested negative for the virus.

In an advisory released on Thursday night, Dr. Julius Drilon, medical center chief, said the results were based on the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) tests by the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City.

“All safety precautions and measures to achieve the #TargetZero casualties among health workers is strictly being enforced,” he added.

Drilon also “strongly reminded” the public against discriminating health workers as they continue to serve amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The patient brought to CLMMRH was a 69-year-old man, who passed away hours after he was admitted. He was the first confirmed Covid-19 case of the hospital and the second fatality in Bacolod.

The result of his post-mortem swab test was released only on April 21.

As part of protocol, all healthcare workers involved in the management of the patient underwent quarantine, rapid testing, and swabs for confirmatory rRT-PCR testing.

“The CLMMRH assures the public that the hospital observes and adheres to strict infection protocols to protect its healthcare workers from acquiring the infection,” Drilon said in an earlier statement.

In Bacolod, the first Covid-19 fatality was a 62-year-old female patient who died on March 31.

The two recorded deaths are among the nine confirmed positive cases in the city

Source: Philippines News Agency