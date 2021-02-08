259 Manila villages log zero new Covid-19 cases from Dec.-Jan.

MANILA – A total of 259 barangays in the city of Manila did not record a single case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from December to January, according to the Manila Health Department (MHD).

Manila public information officer Julius Leonen said the list of the Covid-19 free barangays was released by the MHD on Friday.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said in line with his incentive-based program to combat Covid-19, a cash incentive worth PHP100,000 will be awarded to these barangays.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo kasi malaking bagay yung pakikipagtulungan ng barangay at kaya naman pala (I am thankful because of the barangay’s cooperation which is very important and that it is possible), so it’s doable. When it is doable, it’s duplicable and I hope the other barangays will continue to do the same,” Domagoso said.

Of the 259 barangays, Domagoso said 32 barangays where no new Covid-19 cases were reported from both September to October 2020 and December 2020 to January 2021 will each receive PHP200,000.

In September 2020, when the program incentivizing barangays that records zero new Covid-19 cases was launched, 73 barangays reported that they are Covid-19 free.

Domagoso said giving cash incentives to these barangays is but one of the city’s programs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it is the MHD that verifies and tallies the barangays with zero new Covid-19 cases.

However, despite the increasing number of barangays with no new Covid-19 cases, Domagoso said minimum public health safety protocols are continuously observed.

“I am happy, but be that as it may, in Manila, while we slowly open the city and its economy, we are still conservative in our policy, in our action. We are still strict. There are challenges, but these are part of what you call risk management,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The MHD said it has recorded 49 barangays in District 1 with no new Covid-19 cases, District 2 logged 48 Covid-free barangays, 32 barangays in District 3, 61 barangays in District 4, 36 barangays in District 5, and 33 barangays in District 6.

The following barangays logged zero new Covid-19 cases for two months:

District 1 barangays – 3, 8, 30, 44, 83, 126, 127, 143, 145, 2, 6, 11, 15, 16, 17, 19, 29, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 42, 47, 52, 53, 54, 56, 57, 63, 65, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 88, 89, 93, 102, 103, 111, 119, 133, 135, 140, 141, 142

District 2 barangays – 188, 240, 243, 244, 149, 150, 154, 165, 166, 167, 170, 171, 172, 174, 178, 186, 187, 190, 191, 193, 195, 201, 202-A, 207, 208, 214, 222, 223, 226, 235, 236, 237, 238, 240, 241, 242, 245, 247, 248, 249, 251, 253, 257, 255, 264, 265, 266, 267

District 3 barangays – 268, 272, 307, 326, 332, 248, 362, 363, 390, 286, 288, 289, 312, 318, 322, 324, 327, 328, 331,334, 335, 343, 349, 359, 360, 364, 365, 375, 378, 381, 388, 392

District 4 barangays – 462, 552, 573, 399, 401, 403, 406, 407, 411, 413, 414, 421, 423, 429, 430, 433, 435, 437, 440, 444, 451, 452, 456, 457, 467, 471, 472, 480, 482, 483, 484, 504, 517, 516, 524, 525, 526, 528, 529, 531, 533, 534, 537, 538, 541, 545, 548, 549, 550, 551, 556, 559, 561, 563, 564, 566, 569, 571, 574, 580, 583

District 5 barangays – 716, 758, 656, 660-A, 664-A, 683, 690, 700, 708, 710, 713, 715, 717, 734, 757, 745, 747, 748, 750, 752, 756, 758, 759, 762, 766, 778, 785, 794, 796, 797, 799, 808, 809, 822, 825, 827

District 6 barangays – 610, 613, 853, 886, 891, 588, 591, 599, 603, 604, 607, 612, 620, 632, 638, 639, 641, 642, 643, 644, 646, 648, 849, 850, 851, 858, 861, 879, 887, 890, 894, 895, 902. (PNA)