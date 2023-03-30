258 ARBs installed, get land titles in northern Negros

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) awarded the certificate of land ownership awards (CLOAs) to a total of 248 farmers from various localities in northern Negros Occidental while 10 others have been installed in the past three weeks. Data from the DAR Negros Occidental I-North on Thursday showed the distribution and installation, which took place from March 2 to 22, involved landholdings in nine areas. In Cadiz City, 12 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received land titles for 15.74 hectares of agricultural land in Barangay Cabahug previously managed by spouses Florentino Narrajos and Dolores Avancena. In Escalante City, four ARBs became landowners of 1.83 hectares in Barangay Libertad formerly managed by Anacleto Villarante, both on March 22. Also on the same day, 10 farmer-beneficiaries in Calatrava town got titles for 9.71 hectares of Marsumo Agro-Industrial Corp. property located in Barangay Minapasuk. On March 21, some 39 ARBs were granted CLOAs to a total of 24.08 hectares of land used to be managed by Solana Hermanos in Barangay Mabini, Escalante City. On March 20, land titles for 309 hectares were distributed to 112 ARBs in Silay City, involving landholdings formerly owned by Eloisa Sycip, Arturo Salazar and Roberto Golez in Barangay E. Lopez. 'May you protect it and continue cultivating the lands you now own. Do not get involved in illegal arrangements that may lead to your disqualification,' Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer Clytemnestra Refugio told the ARBs in Silay City. In Victorias City, 10 farmer-beneficiaries have been installed as new landowners after receiving titles to 3.35 hectares of land previously managed by Carjolin Farms Inc. in Barangay VIII on March 13, while 13.83 hectares of land used to be managed by Maxsol Agricultural Corp. were distributed to 56 ARBs in Barangay Nanca, E.B. Magalona town. On March 2, some eight farmers were granted CLOAs to 8.15-hectare property that previously belonged to Veronica Hinolan in Barangay Libertad while seven others received titles to 2.23 hectares of land formerly owned by Rosario Carcueva in Barangay Paitan, both in Escalante City. Under the process of land acquisition and distribution of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Extension with Reforms, public and private agricultural landholdings are acquired by the government to be distributed to tenants, farmers, farmworkers, and/or other tillers who are qualified to become ARBs.

Source: Philippines News Agency